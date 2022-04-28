Advertisement

Turkey terrorizing people on DC trail

A turkey is terrorizing people on a trail in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA/DeDe Folarin/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – A turkey with an attitude has been the bane of walkers, joggers and bikers on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in northeast Washington, D.C., for months.

“He attacked me,” said jogger Everett Alvarez, adding that the turkey followed him after he started running faster.

“He had chased me about a good 300, 400 yards,” said biker Tyron Broadus.

“So, I turned around to run and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!” said Lucinda Fleeson, another trail visitor.

The turkey has gotten people on both sides of the D.C.-Maryland line.

The Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department has put up a sign to discourage people from approaching it.

“I mean, some people don’t listen,” said Victor Davila with the department. “They try to go up to it and take pictures and stuff like that.”

DeDe Folarin, a member of the D.C. band Rare Essence, said the bird got him as he rode through on his bike April 12.

“He jumped in the air and he almost clawed my face,” Folarin said. “So, he kind of knocked me off the bike and literally chased me around for like five minutes.”

The bird then went for a woman, which Folarin videoed.

“He turned his sights on a young lady on the other bike,” Folarin said. “And needless to say, that’s when I pulled my phone out and I started recording.”

Folarin said he chased the turkey away with a stick after the woman yelled for help.

“I’ve been prepping myself for the next turkey attack,” Folarin said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
A report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds that violent crime is down while drug...
Five drug-related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
FILE - Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high,...
Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business...
Elon Musk tweets making Twitter ‘fun,’ hints at buying Coca-Cola to ‘put cocaine back in’
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness