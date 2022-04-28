Mesa County Crime Stoppers golf tournament sponsors support the Community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Crime Stoppers are looking for sponsors for their golf tournament.

While the golf tournament doesn’t happen until later this summer, having the sponsors in place helps out the community. Through the money from sponsors, Crime Stoppers can give back to the community.

The money from the sponsors goes towards scholarships at Colorado Mesa University for criminal justice students as well as go to the police academy.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.