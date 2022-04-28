Increase in gun violence in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police say there has been an increase in gun violence in the recent weeks. According to the Police Department, there is a recurring theme among the recent gun violence and shootings in Grand Junction. A large amount involved firearms stolen out of unlocked areas in homes and vehicles.

“A lot of our guns in Grand Junction are stolen out of vehicles or stolen out of a property,” said Callie Berkson with the Grand Junction Police Department. “Maybe a residence, maybe it’s a shed where they’re located in an unlocked safe.”

Police say if you are a firearm owner it is very important that you take proper safeguards.

“What that means is that you are locking up your guns, that they are in a safe and away from children in a safe location, and that you aren’t giving everyone access to your firearms,” said Berkson. “So you’re only allowing those who are capable of safely using your firearm access to knowing where that firearm is located. If you store your guns in a garage where there might be outside access from your home you also need to make sure those are locked up properly.”

According to police, criminals can use stolen firearms more because they’re not traceable.

“Most criminals are going to have a background history of crime or violence,” said Berkson. “So most of the time they’re not going to be able to legally purchase a firearm. So stealing those firearms is going to allow them an easy access to a weapon that maybe cops are not going to be aware that they have a weapon.”

If you have questions or if you’re unsure how to safeguard your firearm, the Grand Junction Police Department encourages the public to give them a call at (970) 242-6707. Also, the Police Department does have gun locks available for the community as well as educational information.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.