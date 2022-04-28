Advertisement

Health care fair in Glenwood Springs

health fair
health fair(MGN online)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 9Health: 365 Fair is coming to Glenwood Springs on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1521 Grand Ave.

The goal is to make preventive health care accessible to everyone.

“It’s a one time a year pop-up morning event where the community brings together volunteers to provide health screenings to members of the community,” said Gary Drews, 9Health: 365 CEO. “It is open to anybody. No IDs, nothing is required, no insurance, anything. Many of the screenings are free, and then the lab screenings available are at the lowest possible cost. A fraction of what you might pay if you go to the doctor’s office.”

This health fair will provide services like:

  • Affordable preventative health screenings start at $25.
  • Free health screenings, including blood pressure, weight, height, BMI, and more
  • Free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters
  • Chance to speak with local professionals one-on-one

It is not required to register ahead of time, but it is encouraged.

No insurance is needed, and masks are required.

For more information, visit 9health365.org or call 303-698-4455.

