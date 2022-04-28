Grand Junction woman’s stolen car returned after following suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Police Department says car thefts are on the rise across the state and Mesa County is no exception.

In many of those cases cars aren’t ever returned or found, but one Grand Junction woman, who’s van was stolen was indeed returned. But it’s how she got it back that she calls a miracle.

Katie Kent and her kids were shopping at the Mesa Mall on Friday, April 22. She said she remembered using the car’s remote to lock the car as she was walking through the parking lot. Then she put the keys in her purse.

“But since they’re on a lanyard, I just stuck the keys into the purse,” said Kent. “But I’m sure that the ribbon part was outside of my purse.”

As she finished her shopping, she made her way back out to the parking lot, only to find she had no keys and no van.

“We came back out and I was searching through my purse and I couldn’t find my keys, they were gone,” said Kent. “Then while I was looking for my keys, my daughter said, ‘Mom, where’s our van?’ and I didn’t think much of it. I thought well maybe just forgot where we parked. But our van was gone and we couldn’t believe it.”

Kent said she called the police to report the theft. She also contacted a friend to come pick her and her kids up. But after getting in the car with her friend, that’s when things took a surprising turn.

“We were coming out of the mall and just stopped at an intersection and I saw a van that looked like mine. But there are a lot of vans that look like ours,” said Kent. “So we turn the corner and the license plate was mine and I was like, ‘that’s my van’!”

“She got this look on her face and she hits my dash, and she’s like ‘Shilynn is that my van? Is that my van?’,” said Kent’s friend Shilynn Garrett. “And I said ‘I don’t know, what’s your license plate?’”

Kent called the police and told them they found the van and they were following them from a distance.

“I cannot believe it,” said Kent. “We were at the exact same spot at the exact same time.”

They followed the van through town all while Kent was on the phone with the police department updating them with their location before they ended up in the Mesa County Central Library’s parking lot.

“Multiple police cars come up behind and they all kind of circle this guy in the van who was holding his wrists out the window,” said Garrett.

Shortly after the suspect was arrested the police searched the van to make sure they had all of the suspects belongings and then turned the keys back over to Kent.

“I’m just really thankful that my kids and I are all safe,” said Kent. " I mean it was an adventure for them to to have to witness all of that.”

Kent says it serves as a reminder for her and for everyone to be mindful of your surroundings.

According to the police department, vehicle thefts happened most often as crimes of opportunity.

“Thieves are looking for easy targets and easy crimes of opportunity,” said Callie Berkson, Public Information Specially for the Grand Junction Police Department. “So they’re looking for those car keys and then they’re hopping in and then they’re taking away with your car. So it’s a quick easy getaway.”

If you actively see that your car is being stolen, the police department says you should never pursue the vehicle or engage the suspect in any way, but everyone should call 911. To help keep you and your car safe, the department says to not keep your valuables in the car and never leave your car running or your keys inside.

“Our investigations unit does investigate auto thefts really quite frequently and it certainly does take away from the resources that we have available,” said Berkson. “So if we can help out those officers as much as we can by again, locking our cars, taking our keys inside not leaving valuables in plain sight, then that’s going to allow that unit to do a little more proactive enforcement and protective measures to make sure that they can try to decrease the auto thefts happening in our community.”

