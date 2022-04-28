Advertisement

Colorado National Guard helicopter visits Pomona Elementary

Colorado National Guard helicopter visits Pomona Elementary School.
Colorado National Guard helicopter visits Pomona Elementary School.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, there were some special visitors at Pomona Elementary School— the Colorado National Guard!

A helicopter with the national guard landed at the school campus.

The visit is part of the Red Ribbon Week Campaign, where the DEA travels to several schools with an anti-drug message for students, stressing the importance of making good life decisions.

”Kind of like it can affect your life, your choices, your career, your family and friends, so it’s not good to do drugs because it’s bad for you,” said Paige and Rebecca, Pomona fifth graders.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is visiting about 15 schools in the Grand Valley.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients
Cleanup work on I-70 during Glenwood Canyon closure in 2021
Rep. Boebert introduces ‘I-70 Detour Act’: A bill to conduct alternate routes through Glenwood Canyon
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter