Avian flu detected in human working on Montrose County poultry farm

chicken
chicken(KVLY)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified in a human working on a Montrose County commercial poultry farm.

CDPHE states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the results on April 27, but the male tested negative for influenza. This can be because the virus may have been present in his nose without causing infection.

According to state health officials, the male is not facing many symptoms except fatigue. At the moment, the individual is isolated and is receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir.

The bird flu typically does not infect humans and is not transmittable from person to person.

CDPHE reveals the male is a Delta County inmate who was working at a commercial farm in Montrose County, where he had direct exposure to infected poultry. He was taking part in a pre-release employment program.

Everyone who was working at the farm was provided with personal protective equipment.

The infected flock has been euthanized, and there are no other confirmed cases in Colorado or the United States.

