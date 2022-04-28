Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Roadhouse moving
Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan
A report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds that violent crime is down while drug...
Five drug-related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high,...
Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
City of Montrose earns awards for downtown revitalization project
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid