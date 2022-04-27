Advertisement

State-of-the-art cancer treatment center reaches construction milestone

An oncologist prepares a patient for radiation treatment
An oncologist prepares a patient for radiation treatment(MGN | National Cancer Institute)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After officially breaking ground eight months ago, a construction milestone for Community Hospital’s James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center was met earlier today. The concrete poured today will function as the foundation for the facility’s cutting edge radiation treatment option for cancer patients.

The new treatment option will use linear particle accelerators to bathe afflicted areas in high-energy x-rays by using tumor-specific beam limiters. Healthy tissue surrounding the area is unaffected, but cancer cells in the beam’s path are broken apart on the atomic level.

However, visitors to the new wing need not worry about unintentional radiation exposure, as the thick concrete walls and floors will absorb any wayward radiation. “The thick concrete floor will be a firm foundation for the linear accelerators while the concrete walls and ceiling will protect the staff and the public from radiation exposure,” said Dr. Ryan Bagley, a radiation oncologist at Grand Valley Oncology.

Radiation, when used appropriately, can be an incredibly effective tool for treating cancer. Linear accelerators allow oncologists to track and target minuscule changes in tumor volume, effectively acting like a medicinal sniper and ensuring effective treatment.

More information on radiation therapy is available at radiologyinfo.org.

