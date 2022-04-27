Montrose continues its legacy as tree city

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Montrose a 2021 Tree City USA, this being their 32nd year, for the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management throughout the community.

Montrose was provided with this recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements, including a tree board department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Mayor Doug Glaspell read a proclamation naming April 29 as Arbor Day in the City of Montrose.

“Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world, and trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean air, produce oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife,” Glaspell said. “Trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and countless other wood products, and trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify the community and wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”

According to Montrose, the city’s park department plants new trees to boost their index of right-of-way trees. At the moment, the index is at 4,735 trees.

Montrose aims to conserve and strengthen the city’s wildlife habitats and make those areas “sustainable and accessible” for their residents.

Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe said the City of Montrose “is part of an incredible network of more than 3,600 Tree City USAs with a combined total population of 155 million.”

The city will hold a tree-planting event in Buckley Park on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

