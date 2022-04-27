Highly contagious avian influenza identified in three counties

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Mesa County Public Health, the highly pathogenic avian influenza, bird flu, has been identified in Montrose, La Plata and Pitkin counties.

Cases have been confirmed in commercial poultry operations in Montrose County and backyard flocks in La Plata and Pitkin counties.

MCPH states the Colorado Department of Agriculture has set up a quarantine perimeter in Montrose County.

The disease is found in wild and domestic birds and is caused by the Avian Influenza A (H5N1) virus.

Infected birds can carry the disease to other areas when migrating, exposing, and infecting domestic poultry. The risk is high, so it is crucial to monitor the disease.

The health department states that the risk to humans is minimal, but individuals who are exposed to birds due to work or recreation are higher at risk.

At the moment, there are no human cases in the United States.

