D51 recognizes high school students earning GPA of 4.0 or higher

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A record number of Mesa County Valley School District 51 high school students are getting some special recognition for their hard work.

Almost 200 students in the district have earned the title of Superintendent Scholar, meaning they have had a grade point average of at least a 4.0 or higher throughout their entire four years of high school.

The district said this is the first time they have had so many students qualify for this honor.

Ashleigh Orton, Palisade High School senior, said it was possible thanks to a lot of hard work and the support of her parents, teachers and classmates.

“It is a really cool experience,” said Ashleigh. “I love being able to share that with my peers. We all just push each other to succeed, and we all work hard together, and it’s a really collaborative effort.”

In total, 184 students were recognized as Superintendent Scholars. It beats the old record of 172 students, which was set in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.