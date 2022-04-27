Advertisement

Artists painting murals Westlake Skate Park to improve artistic experience

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Westlake Skate Park is closed right now as it goes through a transformation.

The skate park will be closed through Friday, April 27, as artists paint murals. It is part of the skate park mural program spearheaded by the City of Grand Junction in partnership with the local skate community.

Seventeen artists were chosen to paint nearly two dozen available spaces at the skate park.

The goal is to transform the facilities into artistic spaces that enhance the overall experience at the park and draw more visitors to the area. Murals have also been shown to decrease vandalism.

“There are artists of different styles that are able to paint here than traditional or in the past have come out,” said Jerad Slates, artist. “I like to see everyone’s different take on what a mural looks like at a skate park. There’s already some great stuff, and we’re not even two days into it.”

The skate park will reopen on Saturday, April 27.

