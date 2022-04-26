Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ariel’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Meet our Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week, Ariel!

Ariel is a four-year-old with big ears to match her big personality. She is from a group of dogs Roice-Hurst got from a shelter in Texas and gets along well with other dogs. Ariel has energy to run and play around and doesn’t mind being a couch potato when the time calls for it.

If you’re interested in adopting Tater-Tot, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.