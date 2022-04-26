Advertisement

Horizon Drive district improving safety around businesses

These plans were in the works before this weekends violent incidents.
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Horizon Drive business district is improving safety in the area by installing security cameras and signage. These plans were in the works before this weekends violent incidents.

The cameras will cover the entire area on Horizon Dr. from 27 and a half Rd. to H Rd. The cameras are able to zoom, pan and rotate in real time. With the capability to also be watched back. The cameras are located primarily on business buildings and signs because they need a WIFI signal. This will speed up the police department’s investigation after a crime or suspicious activity is reported. So they can immediately access the footage instead of having to ask the businesses first.

”As the officers were telling me, if they get a call they can jump on and look and see what’s going on as they’re getting to the scene,” said Horizon Dr. Business Improvement District Executive Director Vara Kusal. “Instead of the way it used to be. Where the reason we started the grant was because an officer came up to me and said do you know who has crime cameras?”

Five cameras have been installed within the last month and five more are currently being installed. Signs are also being installed around the area notifying the public about the cameras.

