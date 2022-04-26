Changes coming to 24 Rd. corridor as part of city’s comprehensive plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -There’s a lot of buzz surrounding many of the changes that are coming to Grand Junction’s 24 Rd. corridor, especially near Paterson Rd. as part of the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan.

“For a long time the city has really seen that 24 road corridor as being a really important gateway into the community,” said Tamra Allen, Community development director for Grand Junction City. “A number of years ago, the city actually created information, what we call a zoning overlay for that area that created a special set of regulations for really trying to encourage a high-quality level of development along that corridor.”

Much of the development has been for multi-family as well as commercial office space. For a long time, the corridor north of Paterson Dr. has historically had trouble being developed. But the city says they’re starting to see people subdividing the area and developing it.

“There are very large tracks of land that are sometimes really expensive to buy and have a lot of infrastucture costs,” said Allen.

Allen says the 24 Rd. corridor is a high traffic area and one of the main points of traffic into the city. And right off 24 Rd. is the Mesa Mall.

“We’re excited to see the partners that own that, Washington Prime, really invest and open obviously a number of new stores,” said Allen.

Some of the businesses that have submitted plans to the city include Cracker Barrel, Chipotle and Texas Roadhouse.

The city says there are five pads in the works for development at the Mesa Mall near the old Sutherlands hardware store.

Texas Roadhouse corporate offices confirmed that they do have plans in the works to tear down the Sutherlands building and to build a brand new Texas Roadhouse restaurant there. That new restaurant would replace the current one on North Ave.

Texas Roadhouse said the new restaurant is expected to open up May, 2023.

To see Grand Junction City’s 2020 comprehensive plan, please visit: Long Range Planning | Grand Junction, CO

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.