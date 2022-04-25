Roice-Hurt Society receives transport of dogs from Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, Grand Junction welcomed 18 dogs from Edinburg, Texas, in a very special way-- by plane!

The Roice-Hurst Humane Society received a transport of dogs from Palm Valley Animal Society. These 18 dogs were airlifted, unloaded from the aircraft and then provided with foster homes.

Anna Stout, CEO of the Roice-Hurt Society, said this is the first air transport they have been able to do since before the COVID-19 pandemic. They are excited to start this again to help shelters that can’t keep up with the number of animals coming through their doors.

“At Roice-Hurst, one of our strongest values is collaboration, and we really believe it is our role when we have the ability to do so to help other shelters that are working really hard to do as much as they can for the pets in their community,” explained Stout. “But there’s such a high, incoming number of animals that they aren’t able to get them out the door. So when we are able to do this, when we can bring 18 to 20 animals on one transport, it really does alleviate their population issues.”

The dogs are available for adoption now. Visit rhhumanesociety.org.

