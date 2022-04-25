Advertisement

Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A fan favorite breakfast option is back at Chick-fil-A.

The sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 restaurants nationwide.

A new seasonal item is also making its debut – the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

It’s a blend of the classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberry is native to the arctic and is a cross between a raspberry and red currant.

Sunjoy is available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

