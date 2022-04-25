Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heims’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Heims'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Heims!

Heims is a one-year-old male Husky with bright blue eyes to get lost in. Heims does well with other dogs and would do best in a home with children who are a little bit older. He is a playful dog with lots of energy.

If you are interested in adopting Heims contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment

