Advertisement

FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat COVID-19 for patients 12 years of age and older.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new weapon approved to fight COVID-19 in small children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Remdesivir to treat the virus in patients as young as 28 days old.

The antiviral drug is given as an injection.

It was previously approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

The FDA’s action makes it the first drug approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

That’s important because there is still no vaccine for children under 5.

In order to receive Remdesivir, infected kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating shooting Saturday evening
Police sirens
Early morning shooting in area of Horizon Drive
Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.
Update on fatal cliff fall incident
"Drive-by DJ" event
Bus brings music to Fruita
Roice-Hurst Humane Society receives transport of dogs from Texas.
Grand Junction animal shelter receives dogs from Texas

Latest News

In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes...
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to International Space Station
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down after a week of delays.
WATCH: SpaceX astronauts splash down after delays
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to ‘fight back’