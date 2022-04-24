Grand Junction Police Department investigating shooting Saturday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Late Saturday night, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were dispatched to a reported suspicious death at a hotel in the 700 Block of Horizon Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male with apparent gun shot wounds. Saturday afternoon, officers arrested two adult males related to this incident. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased once appropriate notifications have been made.

Officers and detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.