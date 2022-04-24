Advertisement

Bus brings music to Fruita

"Drive-by DJ" event
"Drive-by DJ" event((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several people in Fruita were surprised by a drive-by DJ on Saturday.

Griz Entertainment, a local DJ service, lightened up the mood in Fruita by providing music and a free photo booth in their “Gig Rig,” a van that includes a live DJ.

Ryan Griz, the owner, said how the “Gig Rig” works is community members nominate a deserving individual, and they pull up to provide a free party experience.

The idea blossomed during the pandemic when people were in quarantine, and they wanted to provide the community with some fun.

Their goal is to show the community some love.

“Why are we doing this?” said Griz. “Why are we playing music? Bring smiles to people’s faces. There’s nothing better than that and just really getting out in the community showing some love.”

Griz says they will be providing the neighborhood with more music next week, and if you would like to nominate someone, you can by contacting them on social media.

