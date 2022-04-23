Update on fatal cliff fall incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has released the examination and identification of the climber who fell off a cliff on April 20.

Jonathan Wernke, 19, was involved in a rock-climbing incident in the area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead near Little Park Rd.

According to the coroner’s office, Wernke suffered multiple blunt force injuries, leading to his death. The manner of death is an accident.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search Rescue responded to the incident.

