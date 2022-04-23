Mock crash simulation at Palisade High School.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade High School hosted a weeklong “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign for students to learn about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

As part of the campaign, the high school held a mock crash simulation on the field to show students the result of drinking and driving.

The simulation featured students who pretended to be intoxicated in a car accident being arrested while paramedics assisted others.

Lilly Preston, a Palisade sophomore, said she believes the crash simulation got the message across, especially with prom being tomorrow.

”I mean, at least from my perspective, one of my best friends was in the car crash out there in the mock one, so I definitely took a lot of it in as: ‘wow, this is real,’ and seeing students from my student body out there,” said Preston. “It’s like, wow, this is real life, and this is a real thing that is happening.”

Various emergency agencies throughout the Grand Valley like Colorado State Patrol, Mesa County Sheriff’s, Palisade Police, Care Flight, and Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments took part in the simulation to help demonstrate the aftermath of drinking and driving.

