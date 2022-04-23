Early morning shooting in area of Horizon Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday morning, a shooting happened in the area of Horizon Drive.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, dispatch received a call around 3 a.m. of a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of the 700 block of Horizon Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene and investigated the incident, they were informed that a man had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown at the time.

GJPD states it was determined the incidents are related.

Officers and detectives are canvassing the area and are contacting businesses that may have captured the incident on video.

No suspects have been arrested.

GJPD states through the morning hours, there may be travel disruptions in the area of Horizon Drive. It is advised if residents are heading to the airport to take I-70.

If anyone has information about the incident, it is encouraged you contact dispatch at 970-242-6707.

