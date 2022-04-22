Advertisement

Projects affecting traffic for the week of April 25

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of April 25.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • The anticipated completion date is late June 2022
  • Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program
    • Please slow down in areas where the crew is working
    • Be aware of minor street flooding at some of the locations
    • The anticipated completion date is April 29.

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 21 1/2 Rd. from H Rd. to I Rd, Utility Work (Private Development)
    • Utility construction on April 25 and 26
    • 21 1/2 Rd. will be closed to through traffic between H Rd. and I Rd.
    • Resident and business access will be maintained
    • A detour will be in place
  • 21 Rd. north of K Rd., Bridge Maintenance (Mesa County)
    • 21 Rd. will be closed just north of K Rd.
    • A detour route will be in place
    • The anticipated completion date is April 29.
  • North Avenue between 11th St. and 16th St., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
    • Westbound North Avenue from 11th St. to 16th St. will have intermittent lane closures
    • Expect delays
    • The anticipated completion date is mid-May.
  • 28 1/2 Rd. and B 1/2 Rd. Intersection, Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
    • The intersection of 28 1/2 Rd. and B 1/2 Rd. will have alternating one-lane traffic in all four directions
    • Expect delays
    • Alternate route advised
    • The anticipated completion is April 29.
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Rd.
    • A detour route will be in place.
    • The anticipated completion date is early May.
  • Grand Junction High School Project- Utility Construction
    • Seventh St. will be reduced to one lane, each direction at Elm Avenue
    • Expect delays
    • The anticipated completion date is late June.
  • Orchard Avenue between 9th St. and 11th St., Installation of Stadium Lights (Colorado Mesa University)
    • April 25 and April 26
    • Orchard Avenue will be closed between 9th St. and 11th St.
    • A detour route will be in place.

