Nearly 5,000 without power in Delta area
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) -UPDATE 3:55 p.m. - According to the Delta Montrose Electrical Association, almost 5,000 people are without power. DMEA says people in Delta, Eckert, Orchard City and Hotchkiss are without power.
According to a Facebook post from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, power and traffic lights are out for most of the downtown area of Delta.
As of about 3:30 p.m. Friday, repair crews have found the downed power line that caused the outage, and are working to get the power back on. That’s according to a press release from the City of Delta sent out Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to treat traffic lights as 4-way stop signs while the power is out.
