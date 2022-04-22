Nearly 5,000 without power in Delta area

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) -UPDATE 3:55 p.m. - According to the Delta Montrose Electrical Association, almost 5,000 people are without power. DMEA says people in Delta, Eckert, Orchard City and Hotchkiss are without power.

According to a Facebook post from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, power and traffic lights are out for most of the downtown area of Delta.

As of about 3:30 p.m. Friday, repair crews have found the downed power line that caused the outage, and are working to get the power back on. That’s according to a press release from the City of Delta sent out Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to treat traffic lights as 4-way stop signs while the power is out.

🚨️‼️⚠️POWER OUT AND LINES DOWN - ATTN - The wind has knocked out power to most of Downtown Delta and all the traffic... Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 22, 2022

