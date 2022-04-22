Advertisement

Nearly 5,000 without power in Delta area

A mural in downtown Delta, Colorado. Jan. 24, 2022 file photo.
A mural in downtown Delta, Colorado. Jan. 24, 2022 file photo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) -UPDATE 3:55 p.m. - According to the Delta Montrose Electrical Association, almost 5,000 people are without power. DMEA says people in Delta, Eckert, Orchard City and Hotchkiss are without power.

According to a Facebook post from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, power and traffic lights are out for most of the downtown area of Delta.

As of about 3:30 p.m. Friday, repair crews have found the downed power line that caused the outage, and are working to get the power back on. That’s according to a press release from the City of Delta sent out Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to treat traffic lights as 4-way stop signs while the power is out.

🚨️‼️⚠️POWER OUT AND LINES DOWN - ATTN - The wind has knocked out power to most of Downtown Delta and all the traffic...

Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.
Fatal cliff fall in area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead
Fairview Avenue
Neighborhood shaken after shots fired into a home
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
17-year-old sentenced in Fruita church fire
Structure fire in Montrose.
Four injured in Montrose explosion
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after house fire

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Mesa Center for Recovery opens at Grand Junction VA hospital.
Grand Junction VA hospital opens recovery center
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Caramel
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Caramel
Fairview Avenue
Neighborhood shaken after shots fired into a home