Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

