Grand Junction VA hospital opens recovery center

Mesa Center for Recovery opens at Grand Junction VA hospital.
Mesa Center for Recovery opens at Grand Junction VA hospital.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center has opened a treatment center.

The Mesa Center for Recovery will be utilized to assist individuals who are struggling with substance abuse disorders and mental health problems by implementing evidence-based treatment therapy in a 60-day program.

“This hospital this place is a place that understands and respects the challenges of military services and provides a safe and supportive environment for healing,” said VA Western Colorado Executive Director Richard Salgueiro.

The Grand Junction VA is working in collaboration with the Denver VA on the recovery program.

