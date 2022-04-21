Whooping cough cases increase in western and southwest Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Colorado State Department of Public Health and Environment, the cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have increased in 2022.

The agency cites that 29 cases of the respiratory infection have been reported statewide since January compared to seven cases reported during the same time frame last year.

Out of those cases, 14 of them were reported since March from the southwest and western Colorado, including Delta and Montrose counties.

There have been no reported cases in Mesa County, and currently, there have been no reported hospitalizations or deaths.

Whooping cough is spread by breathing in droplets in the air after someone who is sick sneezes or coughs. The illness causes coughing fits, vomiting after coughing, exhaustion, and a high-pitched “whoop” sound during coughing.

The illness can be dangerous for infants who are too young to be immunized against it.

“Infants, a year old or younger, are at our highest risk for developing really scary complications from whooping cough,” said Mesa County Public Health Communications Specialist Alison Howe. “We know that in healthy adolescents or healthy adults, the symptoms might not be severe, but they’re able to transmit that.”

Mesa County Public Health advises people to stay home when sick and practice good hand washing to help prevent the spread of the illness.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.