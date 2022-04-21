Advertisement

‘Name Your Price’ adoption event at Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Roice-Hurst Humane Society(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Human Society is hosting the “Name Your Price” adoption event to help clear the shelter as they expect to bring in more animals over the weekend.

The event, which runs April 20-22, allows people who are looking to adopt a dog or a cat, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.

Communication Coordinator for Roice-Hurst, Jenna Kretschman, said the shelter is expecting a shipment of dogs to come in from Texas and they need to make room.

“Right now, we don’t have enough kennels to house the dogs that are on-site plus the incoming dogs,” said Kretschman. “So we’re trying to open some kennels and make room for the new dogs and we also need foster families for those new dogs as well this Saturday.”

Kretschman says they are bringing the dogs in from Texas since they’ll have a better chance of finding a home here in the Grand Valley.

“Texas is a really overcrowded place with dogs and they have a much better chance of finding homes here in our community,” stated Kretschman. “So by bringing those dogs in, they have a much better chance of finding families.”

Kretschman also mentioned they’ll be needing folks to take some of those dogs in as foster families. If you are looking to adopt a cat or a dog, you can go to the Roice-Hurst Human Society from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, please visit rhhumanesociety.org.

