Investigation underway after house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A house fire broke out early Thursday morning.

It happened on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the two-story house that was engulfed in flames.

No one was reportedly living in the house at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

