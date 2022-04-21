GJPD investigating a shooting

Advertisement

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police Department received several reports that several gunshots were fired in the area of 300 Block of Fairview Avenue.

According to the GJPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they secured the area, began searching for those involved, and started interviewing witnesses.

Officers detained six people and brought them to the police department for questioning and were shortly released.

The police department reports no one was injured and states this is an isolated incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

