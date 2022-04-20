USDA confirms detection of bird flu in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) virus has been detected in a commercial poultry operation in Montrose County, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Service Laboratory.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture states that avian influenza poses no food safety risk in poultry and eggs when handled and cooked properly.

At the moment, there have been no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

The press release states that on April 15, 2022, the State’s Veterinarian’s office was notified of a “mortality event at a commercial broiler breeder facility in Montrose.” The Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory received samples for preliminary testing, and HPAI was confirmed on April 19. So, the 60,000 bird flock will be euthanized to control the spread of the virus.

To prevent the further spread of HPAI, the State Veterinarian’s issued a Quarantine Order in areas of Montrose and Delta counties. So, the movement of birds in and out of the quarantine area is not permitted.

“The Colorado Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the USDA as well as state and local emergency management personnel, has set up a quarantine perimeter in Montrose County to prevent further spread of HPAI. We are working with producers in that region to implement measures to protect flocks in close proximity to the infected premises,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. “Avian influenza has a high mortality rate, and flock owners should actively monitor their birds for clinical signs of HPAI, such as ruffled feathers or swelling and purple discoloration of the comb, wattles, eyelids, and legs. Anyone who notices any signs of illness or disease in their flocks should immediately notify the State Veterinarian’s office at (303) 869-9130.”

Colorado Department of Agriculture states the clinical signs of HPAI include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft‐shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.

It’s essential to report any signs of HPAI to contain the disease.

