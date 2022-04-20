Advertisement

Mask requirement on GVT buses lifted

(KKCO)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Valley Transit is no longer requiring passengers to wear masks. GVT has followed the CDC and Transportation Security Administration’s guidelines since May of 2020.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, GVT says they will no longer enforce facial coverings or masks on buses or in transit facilities effective immediately. GVT says they will continue to recommend that passengers wear masks and practice social distancing while riding the bus.

