Mesa County Sheriff speaks out on dangers of fentanyl in communities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Sheriff is speaking out about the dangers of fentanyl drugs in communities, as state lawmakers debate a new bill geared toward cracking down on the fentanyl crisis.

Sheriff Todd Rowell was in Denver last week testifying about House Bill 22-1236. As it was introduced, the bill allows possessing up to four grams of fentanyl to be considered a misdemeanor offense. Anything more than four grams would be considered a felony. The bill is facing a lot of criticism and there is an amendment to the bill, that lowers that amount to just one gram of fentanyl. But Sheriff Rowell and many others say that isn’t good enough.

“My push, is to get it to where any amount of this drug is a felony,” said Rowell. “I’m not trying to turn addicts into felons, but a felony charge carries the weight to get addicts into the treatment that they need.”

In 2019, the state legislature reduced a handful of schedule two drugs to a misdemeanor level, including fentanyl. Other drugs stayed at the felony level and Rowell says had lawmakers known then how deadly fentanyl would turn out to be, they may never have reduced it.

“Methamphetamine has been our primary drug here in Mesa County and heroine, some cocaine. All those things have been overtaken by fentanyl,” said Rowell. “If we knew and our legislature knew at that time, when those were reduced, when those other drugs were reduced to misdemeanors, I believe we would’ve left fentanyl as a felony.”

The sheriff’s office says since the law was changed 2019, deaths from fentanyl use in Colorado have doubled every year since. More than 800 people died from fentanyl use last year alone. And the amount of drugs on the street is staggering.

“Last year we took over 30,000 pills off our streets in here Mesa County,” said Rowell. “This year we’ve already taken 15,000 pills off our streets. So it’s here. It’s in our community there is access to it.”

As far as House Bill 22-1236 goes, Rowell says he supports it. But he wishes it would go further.

“It’s a great bill,” said Rowell. “I don’t want to give the impression that I don’t support it because I do. I’m asking to amend it and make it stronger. It gives us the ability to charge for distribution resulting in death.”

District Attorney, Dan Rubinstein, who had a hand in creating the fentanyl bill was also in Denver last week testifying. He said overall he supports the bill, even though it isn’t a perfect solution to the fentanyl problem.

“Any bill that passes in whatever form, whether it changes possession or not is still a step forward for us in many respects,” said Rubinstein. “And at the end of this session, I hope all the legislators realize this bill improves things. It may not be the perfect, but sometimes you can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

With the state legislative session ending in two weeks, on May 11, Rowell says he hopes we get the bill fixed and ready to go, because we just cannot wait until the next session.

“We don’t have time to wait until the next legislative session,” said Rowell. “Again, every year this is doubling. It is twice the problem next year, if we try to tackle it next legislation. We will still continue to see addicts use this drug. They won’t get a felony charge, that would get them into the treatment that they need and we will see deaths rise, not only in our community but statewide.”

