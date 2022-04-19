CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun a series of projects in the Clifton area on Highway 6. The projects will improve safety by upgrading infrastructure, walkability and roadways.

The first project began in early April and consists of resurfacing roads in Clifton.

“The resurfacing project of U.S. 6 and 141 is a general resurfacing project,” said CDOT Grand Junction resident engineer Kaitlyn Clark. “Some general maintenance, resurfacing the roads so it has good driver comfort, some level in course on the 141 segment to reduce some of the bumps.”

This will include some guardrails and ADA ramp construction. Improvements will take place along nine miles of U.S. 6, from just west of the Hwy. 6 intersection with 33 Rd. to the eastbound on-ramp of I-70 just east of Palisade. The project is set to be completed by the end of June.

Following the resurfacing, the next phase of the project involves the construction of water lines and storm sewers on roadways that lack them. This will make the community less prone to standing water accumulation.

“The general roadway does not have any sort of curb and gutter in the downtown Clifton area so when we install that curb and gutter we also need to make improvements to the drainage infrastructure,” said Clark.

This is set to begin this fall and be finished in the fall of 2024.

The second project is a joint effort with Xcel Energy to improve infrastructure in Clifton. Above ground gas lines as well as electricity, telephone and television poles will be moved below ground.

“It is going to make additional improvements with regard to sidewalk facilities and doing some other upgrades for utilities,” said Clark.

Xcel will begin this project in about a month with CDOT beginning their part in the fall. It is set to be completed in the fall of 2024.

This construction will take place in Clifton on Hwy. 6 from Helena Street to just east of Clifton Elementary School, about half a mile long. Xcel Energy will be installing a new gas line on the south side of Hwy. 6.

“By being able to easily locate any of those utilities put underground, that’ll help out the public if there’s anything going on in that area, and once we want to do inspections we can also do those easier,” said Xcel Western Colorado Area Manager for Community Relations Brad McCloud. “As well as by removing those power poles, we’ve got more congestion in those areas, and this will give a better opportunity to remove those and give more way for traffic and be able to widen the sidewalks.”

Two roundabouts will be constructed during this time at 1st St. and 5th St. to address congestion that will occur while this is taking place. Both CDOT and Xcel asks drivers to account for extra travel time through these areas and watch for workers, signs and cones.

On April 20 from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. CDOT will be holding an open house open to the public at the Clifton Community Center located at 126 2nd St. to learn more about the construction and improvements.

