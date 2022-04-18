Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM MDT
GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

