Mesa County Libraries talks National Volunteer Appreciation Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, celebrating and recognizing the work of those who serve our community.

“Volunteers are really important to Mesa County Libraries,” said Communications Manager Bob Kretschman. “We use volunteers at all of our locations for a variety of things.”

Mesa County Libraries is a part of the Western Slope Volunteer Management Association, which is made up of 21 organizations that serve the Grand Valley, like Community Hospital, and Food Bank of the Rockies, among several more.

The association stated nearly 4,000 community members have generously given over 309,000 hours in providing service to the community.

According to independentsector.org and the Do Good Institute, the national average of these hours equates to over $8.8 million in labor hours donated by Grand Valley residents since March of 2020.

Kretschman said many of their services wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“Volunteers really help us enrich what we can offer-- all of our programs really rely on volunteers,” explained Kretschman. “We have friends of the library who do book sales that generate money for the library that allows us to do Summer Reading, Comic-Con and Culture Fest, and a lot of the things we may not be able to do otherwise. So, those volunteers are very crucial.”

In 2021 the libraries had about 260 volunteers who contributed more than 9,500 hours of service to the libraries.

“We do really rely on our volunteers, and we try to thank them every chance we get,” stated Kretschman.

Kretschman said something the community can do this week and every day of the year is to thank volunteers whenever they get the chance.

“Volunteers like to hear from patrons, and nothing makes a volunteer’s day than to have a patron say thank you for what you are doing,” added Kretschman.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.