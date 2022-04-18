Local brewery hosts Easter egg hunt for children and adults

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an Easter egg hunting event for children and adults.

The brewery said this is the first time they’ve hosted an Easter hunt, and they decided to host an Easter celebration to bring the community together.

“We just wanted to figure out a way to include the community and have some fun with all the Easter eggs we have,” said Minnie Zeuner. “And we made a beer-centric kind of Easter egg hunt. So, lots of candy, lots of BOGO cards, and some gift cards for some random things in the taproom.”

Monumental Beer Works will be hosting an Art Market next Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

