Wildfire near Gypsum, I-70 Closed, evacuation orders in place

Map of alternate route
Map of alternate route(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 are closed near Gypsum from Glenwood Springs MP 116 to Wolcott MP 157 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation this is due to the #DuckPondFire wildfire. There is no estimated time of opening the interstate. Travelers are urged to use the northern alternate route.

As of 6:52 p.m. residents, businesses and others at the western end of Gypsum to Dotsero, evacuate now. There is a mandatory evacuation order in place. This includes all locations south of Highway 6 from MM140 to the Dotsero interchange including Riverdance RV park and Stoneyard Distillery.

As of 6:05 p.m. the estimated size of the fire 25-30 acres.

As of 5:48 p.m. residents, businesses and others in western portions of Gypsum, please be ready to evacuate due to a wildland fire. This includes all of Eagle Street, Eagle Court, all streets west of 2nd street from Railroad Avenue to Vicksburg Lane. People in these areas may be asked to evacuate if the wildland fire worsens.

As of 5:21 p.m. residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area, are asked to be ready to evacuate. This includes Beacon Rd, Cedar Dr, Strohm Cir, Highland Rd, Sunset Ln, Knob Ln. People in these areas may be asked to evacuate if the wildland fire worsens.

Please monitor www.ecemergency.org for updates. As well as the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EagleCountySO

Now is the time to prepare to leave and consider precautionary movement of those with special needs, mobile property and large animals.

The Duck Pond Fire began Saturday, April 16 in the early afternoon in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues. At 4:35 p.m. an evacuation notice has been issued for Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum. An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed.

For more info, visit:

www.ecemergency.org

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Town of Gypsum - Government

