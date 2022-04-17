Advertisement

History fair at Redlands Community Center

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Historical Society hosted the first annual History Fair at the Redlands Community Center.

The event gave the community the chance to learn more about history in Mesa County through various booths, with photographs, newspapers among other things.

The Mesa County Historical Society says they’re dedicated to preserving Mesa County’s history through meetings and programs all about history.

The Mesa County Genealogical Society was also at the event, ready to help people who were wanting to begin learning about their own family history.

“We’re back after two years of being apart,” said LaDawna Sexton, from the Mesa County Genealogical Society. “This is the Mesa County Genealogical Society and we’re out visiting with people asking them where they are with their family history would they like to be introduced to family history again.”

If you are interested in starting your own family history, you can visit the Mesa County Genealogical Society’s website: https://www.mesacountygenealogy.org/

