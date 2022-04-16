Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to our crew, on Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to report of a vehicle that collided into a house in the area of 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.

The vehicle went through a fence and took out the patio covering of the home.

Grand Junction Fire Department was on the scene.

At the moment, those are all the available details.

