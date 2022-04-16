GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shortly after midnight, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-car rollover near 30 Rd. and D 1/4 Rd.

According to CSP, the vehicle was found rolled over after running into a parked car and then crashing into a fence.

The 34-year-old female Clifton resident was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center. She suffered no injuries and is being investigated for DUI.

Grand Junction Fire Department was on the scene as well.

