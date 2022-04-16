Neighbors voice concern after string of car break-ins in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “I don’t think people know what they’re doing to other people when they do stuff like this,” said Deanna Fulmer, a Clifton resident.

Fulmer is a victim of the string of car break-ins that happened on Tuesday.

“You feel violated,” stated Fulmer. “We got our stereo broke, which is probably less than some of what the other people’s got, but it could’ve been way worse.”

She said the suspect not only stole their possessions but the sense of safety in their community.

“He took something from us that we can’t get back kind of thing,” added Fulmer. “We thought our little cul-de-sac was pretty safe, you know.”

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of April 12. The suspect rampaged through the cul-de-sac on Emerald Court, where he broke into several cars.

Another neighbor, Cori Schedletsky, said the cars that were hit were easy targets, “But a lot of the cars that didn’t have any doors locked..that’s what they hit. Except for that guy, his door was locked, but they decided they needed to see something.”

The suspect caused $1,000 in damage.

Fulmer said some people give Clifton a bad reputation, but it’s like any other neighborhood.

“Well, I mean, you know, everyone has this knowledge of Clifton,” stated Deanna. “That we are the ghetto, but it’s really not like that. There’s families that live here. We’ve got kids. There’s older people that live in this community. I’m sure there is those ghetto people, but as far as most of us, we are just trying to go in life.”

Still, moving forward, the community wants there to be change to avoid future break-ins and any other criminal activities.

“Well, I think we should have patrols in this area,” explained Fulmer. “I don’t see very many cops, ever around here. We should also get our light fixed. It’s pretty dark here at night. You can’t see anything.”

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made if you have any information about the suspect or incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 970-244-3500.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.