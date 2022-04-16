Advertisement

CPW reminds residents bears are emerging from hibernation

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bears are emerging from hibernation and beginning their food search.

Male bears are the first to emerge from their winter dens, followed by females.

CPW is urging residents to secure all attractants. There have already been 14 reports of bear activity in the state, reminding the community that bears should not be eating from trash bins, bird feeders, or other human-provided food sources.

“Bears are very food-driven,” said Area Assistant Wildlife Manager Ivan Archer.” They are going to be searching for food. They just went out of hibernation, so they are hungry. They will eat anything. basically anything they can get ahold of. That means your dog food, bird seeds, bird feeder, the smell of your barbecue grill, all that is attractive for the bear. It is surprising what bears consider food.”

It is recommended people keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure, use a bear-resistant trash can, clean all garbage regularly, and don’t leave food outside to avoid any bear encounters.

For the complete list of tips, visit cpw.state.co.us.

