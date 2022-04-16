2nd Annual Spring Fest Family Fun Day at Grand Mesa Little League

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Easter Sunday is on April 17, but many of the celebrations and festivities began on Saturday.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc and Grand Mesa Little League hosted the 2nd Annual Spring Fest Fun Day that featured a massive Easter egg hunt with over 3,500 eggs hidden across two baseball fields for children of all ages.

The event also provided a youth home run derby, games, prizes, and a special visit from the Easter bunny.

Spencer Marsh said it’s all about bringing the community together for a fun day outdoors, ”You know we love families, we love kids. It’s great to see the kids so excited about Easter and coming out and just enjoying the great weather, and we just love being a part of that.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.