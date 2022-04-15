Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season Coming to a Close

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With flu season coming to a close, Mesa County Public Health has some advice on people can better protect themselves in the future.

Be diligent in washing your hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and touching your face as little as possible.

Mesa County Public Health also gave an overview of how the pandemic has affected this years flu season.

Due to people taking precautions with the pandemic, Mesa County Public Health said the flu cases for this season have been lower.

