Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein testifies in favor of fentanyl bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is back from Denver after testifying this week in favor of a bill to address the fentanyl concerns in Colorado.

Rubinstein helped create House Bill 22-1326 along with other district attorneys, representatives from the public defender’s office, and some lawmakers.

He believes the bill will give prosecutors the tools to protect communities and put dealers in prison; however, there has been a lot of debate over whether drug users should face felony charges.

“We’re really not looking to felonize drug addiction and drug possession. What we’re looking to do is solve problems, and so that’s the argument against it,” said Rubinstein. “But there is a reality that people who are facing more serious consequences are motivated to engage in treatment, so we’re more likely to get to that result of treating the underlying addiction.”

Rubinstein said he believes this bill would be a step forward, and it might not be a perfect bill, but it is a step in the right direction.

