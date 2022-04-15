Advertisement

Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein testifies in favor of fentanyl bill

(DEA)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is back from Denver after testifying this week in favor of a bill to address the fentanyl concerns in Colorado.

Rubinstein helped create House Bill 22-1326 along with other district attorneys, representatives from the public defender’s office, and some lawmakers.

He believes the bill will give prosecutors the tools to protect communities and put dealers in prison; however, there has been a lot of debate over whether drug users should face felony charges.

“We’re really not looking to felonize drug addiction and drug possession. What we’re looking to do is solve problems, and so that’s the argument against it,” said Rubinstein. “But there is a reality that people who are facing more serious consequences are motivated to engage in treatment, so we’re more likely to get to that result of treating the underlying addiction.”

Rubinstein said he believes this bill would be a step forward, and it might not be a perfect bill, but it is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa
Serious crash blocks westbound lanes of North Avenue
Serious crash sends four to hospital
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
4 Southwest Colorado narcotics traffickers sentenced to federal prison
Car break-ins in Clifton
Series of car break-ins in Clifton

Latest News

Trooper Matthew Coonts
Fruita Trooper named CSP trooper of the year
low-speed conveyances
New law changes how bicyclists travel through intersections
Car crash knocks out internet service to several east valley schools.
Car crash knocks out internet service to several east valley schools, disrupting CMAS testing
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
4 Southwest Colorado narcotics traffickers sentenced to federal prison