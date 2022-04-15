Fruita Trooper named CSP trooper of the year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol has named Fruita Trooper Matthew Coonts as the CSP Trooper of the Year.

His coworkers say he always had such a positive attitude, and anyone who meets him can tell.

Coonts was one of three finalists statewide who were nominated. He said he had no idea until he came to work one day when his coworkers told him to check his email.

“They’re like, hey, you need to check your email right now,” said Coonts. “And I was like okay...and the chief’s message came out, and I was like ‘what am I looking for? oh my gosh!’ and so I was invited to the ceremony, and low and behold, I was the winner for trooper of the year.”

Trooper Coonts joined the military during his freshman year of college and is still an active reserve member. He was the CSP back in 2013, and the rest is history.

